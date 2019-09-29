Woman’s Body Discovered Near Bear Mountain

The discovery of a woman's body by a Bear Mountain State Park employee led to the closure of Bear Mountain Bridge Road Saturday night. The bridge itself remained open, according to Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions.

Town of Poughkeepsie police received a call Friday evening from Audrey Grogan's son. The man told police his father, George Grogan, called him and said he had killed Audrey Grogan.

Town of Poughkeepsie police responded to the couple's Shamrock Circle home but did not locate anyone inside. Police said they obtained information indicating George Grogan was a danger to himself, but they didn't specify how they discovered that information or its specific nature.

On Saturday at 7:30PM, the Bear Mountain State Park employee found a woman's dead body in a car believed to have been operated by George Grogan, Town of Poughkeepsie police said.

The employee contacted the New York State Park Police. New York State Police and Westchester County Police secured the car. The identity of the woman has not been confirmed at this time.

Eastbound Route 6/202 South, also known as Bear Mountain Road and commonly referred to as the Goat Trail, was closed down Saturday night and into Sunday as helicopters searched the area.