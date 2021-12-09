Woman Killed On Main Street in Beacon, New York

Police investigated after a woman was killed walking in Beacon.

On Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., the City of Beacon Police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Teller Avenue for an accident involving a Vehicle vs. Pedestrian.

The female pedestrian was treated on scene by the City of Beacon Fire Department and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Mobile Life.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wrangler was stopped for a red light on Main Street facing Westbound.

The woman was standing on the corner of Main Street and Teller Avenue waiting to cross the street Eastbound.

When the traffic light turned green, the woman began crossing the street in the crosswalk and the operator of the Jeep made a left-hand turn from Main Street onto Teller Avenue striking the woman in the roadway, police say.

The City of Beacon Police Department did not release the woman's name.

She was transferred from St. Luke’s Hospital to Westchester Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

Police add their investigation determined that neither impairment nor speed was a factor.

