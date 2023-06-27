Woman Killed, Baby Hurt In Wrong-Way Crash In Hudson Valley

A woman was killed and many others hurt, including a 10-month-old, in a wrong-way crash on Route 9W.

The Town of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident.

Child, Others Badly Hurt In Crash With Reported Drunk Driver In Newburgh

More Information Released

On Monday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department announced a 2023 Kia Forte traveling south on Route 9W, near Conway Road, collided with a northbound Honda CRV in the northbound lane.

"It's believed the Kia was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of travel," the Town of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release.

A 44-year-old woman was driving the Kia. The Honda was driven by a 50-year-old man with three passengers, including a 10-month-old child and a 60-year-old woman. The woman was sitting in the front seat.

60-year-old Woman Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In Town Of Newburgh

The 60-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The other passengers in the Honda and the Kia driver were taken to St. Luke's Hospital with what's described as minor injuries, according to the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

Police have yet to release any names.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

