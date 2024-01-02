Woman Found Dead On Christmas Eve In Hudson River In New York

Woman Found Dead On Christmas Eve In Hudson River In New York

Patrick Tewey

Police from the Hudson Valley pulled a woman's body from the Hudson River on Christmas Eve.

Just before the New Year, the City Of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed a woman's body was pulled from the Hudson River.

Body Recovered From Hudson River Near City Of Poughkeepsie In Dutchess County

Patrick Tewey
On December 24, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a female body was recovered from the Hudson River near Waryas Park, police say.

The body was brought to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification of the remains.

Police have to release her name.

"As of today, the remains have been tentatively identified, a positive identification will be made by the medical examiner’s office more than likely through dental records," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department stated in a press release.

Cause Of Death Remains Under Investigation

Photo by: Patrick Tewey
The unnamed woman's cause of death remains under investigation.

"The final determination of the manner and cause of death will be made by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner after their investigation. Any further questions relating to the manner and cause of death or the identification of the remains should be directed to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office," police added in a press release.

