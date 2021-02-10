Woman Falls into Hudson River During Selfie Attempt

Some of us will risk everything for the perfect Instagram post including our lives.

Kids these days, right? You need to be extremely careful when your taking selfies in unfamiliar territory.

Just about everyone is on social media in some capacity. We like to think we are all different and unique with our own ideas and opinions but we aren't. They are all someone else's that we've just adopted. I hate to burst anyone's bubble but we don't think that differently from others. We do have slightly different vision from others though. There is one thing that can make a difference. A good photo can really set you apart.

According to the Daily Mail, a 23 year old woman was recently rescued after falling into the Hudson River while attempting to take selfie. According to the article she was on Pier 13 in Hoboken, New Jersey trying to take a good selfie with the Hudson River and the New York City skyline in the background when she walked through an opening covered in snow and landed in the frigid waters of the Hudson River. She plummeted over 10ft and landed in waist high water.

Thankfully, first responders were able to rescue her from the freezing waters.

What's the craziest thing you have ever done for a good Instagram picture?

Have you ever risked your life for a the perfect profile picture?

I love taking a good selfie as much as the next millennial but it's not worth your life.