Woman Falls 50-Foot Off Cliff At Popular Spot In Upstate New York
Firefighters from the Hudson Valley had to make a daring rescue after a woman fell 50 feet off a cliff at a popular swimming hole where a teen recently died.
The Kingston Fire Department responded to a report of a woman who needed to be rescued after a major fall at a popular swimming hole.
Officials had to make a fearless rescue in an area of Fawn's Leap where there's been a number of incidents this summer, including a teen who drowned.
Woman Falls 50 Feet In Kingston, New York
Woman Rescued After 50-Foot Fall At Fawn's Leap In Ulster County, New York
The woman was quickly secured in a harness and then crews began working on raising the patient up the cliff.
"Due to the fact that responders were working on a hillside made raising the patient especially difficult," the Kingston Fire Department added in a press release
Woman Suffers Only Minor Injuries
After a period of time, the woman was brought all the way up. She was able to walk on her own to a waiting ambulance.
The woman managed to escape the 50-foot fall with only minor injuries, according to the fire department.
After the woman was brought up to safety officials repeated the process to bring up the original person who went down to try and help the woman.
