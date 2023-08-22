Woman Falls 50-Foot Off Cliff At Popular Spot In Upstate New York

Firefighters from the Hudson Valley had to make a daring rescue after a woman fell 50 feet off a cliff at a popular swimming hole where a teen recently died.

The Kingston Fire Department responded to a report of a woman who needed to be rescued after a major fall at a popular swimming hole.

Officials had to make a fearless rescue in an area of Fawn's Leap where there's been a number of incidents this summer, including a teen who drowned.

Woman Falls 50 Feet In Kingston, New York

Woman Rescued After 50-Foot Fall At Fawn's Leap In Ulster County, New York

The woman was quickly secured in a harness and then crews began working on raising the patient up the cliff.

"Due to the fact that responders were working on a hillside made raising the patient especially difficult," the Kingston Fire Department added in a press release

Woman Suffers Only Minor Injuries

After a period of time, the woman was brought all the way up. She was able to walk on her own to a waiting ambulance.

The woman managed to escape the 50-foot fall with only minor injuries, according to the fire department.

After the woman was brought up to safety officials repeated the process to bring up the original person who went down to try and help the woman.

Canadian Hiker Falls From 40-Foot Waterfall In Upstate New York

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on Canadian who was nearly killed in Upstate New York while hiking above a 40-foot waterfall.

