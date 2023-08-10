New York City Teen Dies At Popular Upstate New York ‘Gem’

Tragedy struck when a group of New York City teens visited Upstate New York.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy from Brooklyn

Brooklyn Teen Dies at Fawn’s Leap In Greene County, New York

Officials say the 16-year-old Brooklyn boy drowned Tuesday afternoon at the base of the waterfalls at Fawn’s Leap, a popular swimming area in the Catskill Mountains.

It happened around 3:21 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the boy jumped off the ledge at the top of the falls.

He was swimming with a group of friends, all from Brooklyn, according to the Athens Vol. Fire Department.

Fawn's Leap is a 24-inch waterfall located in Kaaterskill Creek just above Moore's Bridge in Haine's Falls, New York.

"This cliff is a gem buried in the Catskill Mountains that features excellent swimming in crystal-clear turquoise water," The Outbound writes about Fawn's Leap.

Death Investigation At Fawn's Leap

The unnamed teen jumped from the ledge with a friend. They both landed in the water near the south side of the base of the falls where the current from the waterfall was too strong for the friends to swim out, officials say.

Another swimmer spotted the two struggling. He swam over and was able to help one but couldn't help the 16-year-old.

His body was recovered by New York State Police divers. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

