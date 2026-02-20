Winter Storm Watch Just Issued In New York For Blockbuster Nor’easter

There were conflicting forecasts all week. But now it appears a "blockbuster" snowstorm is going to make a direct hit on the Hudson Valley.

A major winter storm could slam parts of New York starting Sunday morning, and forecasters say travel may become very difficult just as the new workweek begins.

The National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch For Hudson Valley, NYC, Long Island

The National Weather Service just issued a Winter Storm Watch from 6 a.m. Sunday through Monday afternoon for parts of southeast New York, including Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, New York City, and Long Island.

Heavy snow is possible across much of the region, with totals between 6 and 10 inches possible in areas like Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Westchester County, and all five boroughs of New York City.

Officials also warn winds could gust up to 40 mph, which may lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility on roads.

Difficult Travel Expected

The timing of the storm is also a major concern for commuters.

Hazardous travel conditions could impact both the Monday morning and evening commutes across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island, officials say.

"Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. The combination of gusty winds and heavy wet snow could bring down tree branches," the NWS states in its Winter Storm Watch.

Worse On Long Island

Long Island could see even worse conditions.

Forecasters say Suffolk County could face blizzard-like conditions, with snowfall totals between 10 and 13 inches possible and wind gusts up to 45 mph. That combination of heavy, wet snow and strong winds raises the risk of downed tree branches and scattered power issues.

Earlier this morning, Hudson Valley Weather said there was a 20 percent chance of a major snowstorm. Friday afternoon, they updated to say there's now a 70 percent chance of 3 to over 6 inches of snow.

