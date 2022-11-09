Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Over 20 tickets sold in New York State for the record Powerball jackpot are third-prize winners. Just because you didn't win doesn't mean you didn't earn a good amount of money!

The record Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and it remained delayed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Record Powerball Drawing Delayed

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"The draw has been officially delayed. One of the participating lotteries needs extra time to complete its security protocols," Powerball released in a statement at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "Drawings can only be held once all 48 participating lotteries have met their security protocols, and the Multi-State Lottery Association has issued a statement to explain that one state was not ready on time."

Tuesday morning, after 9 a.m., the winning numbers were finally announced. The winning numbers for the record drawing are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.

After the numbers were released Powerball officials announced no one hit the record jackpot. However, by Tuesday afternoon we learned that was incorrect. A ticket worth over $2 billion was sold in California.

Lottery officials announced 22 tickets sold across the nation are each worth at least $1 million. Those tickets were sold in California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

23 Third-Prize Powerball Tickets Sold in New York State

New York State did not produce any million-dollar winning tickets. However 23 third-place tickets were sold across New York State, CBS News reports.

The majority of the third-prize winning tickets are each worth $50,000. Some of those third-prize tickets were sold in the Hudson Valley. One third-prize ticket is worth $100,000.

That ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley!

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Otisville, Orange County New York

Google Google loading...

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased at Mick's Deli in Otisville, New York.

The ticket sold in Orange County is worth $100,000 because played the Power Play, according to lottery officials.

3rd-Prize Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City

Powerball Jackpot Reaches A Record $1.9 Billion Getty Images loading...

Below is the full list of the other 22 third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold across New York State:

Newburgh

Google Google loading...

Smokes 4 Less

White Plains

Stop & Shop

Mahopac

A &S Mini-Mart

Nanuet

7-Eleven

Clifton Park

Stewart's Shops

Queens Village

Omsharda

Manhattan

Bono's Deli

Lucky Choice Convenience

Sam's Card and Gift Shop on 3rd Avenue

Lex Grocery

Fresh Meadows

Meadow Trading

Cobleskill

Stewart's Shops

College Point

BJ's Wholesale Club

East Islip

East Islip Card & Gift

Cheektowaga

Kwik Fill

Hauppauge

Kings Motor Super Pumper

Buffalo

7-Eleven

Brooklyn

TU Bohio Grocery

Ozone Park

Stop 1 Deli

East Meadow

Route 24 Deli

Franklin Square

Stop & Shop

Rockville Centre

7-Eleven

Buffalo

7-Eleven

