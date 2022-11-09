Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York
Over 20 tickets sold in New York State for the record Powerball jackpot are third-prize winners. Just because you didn't win doesn't mean you didn't earn a good amount of money!
The record Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and it remained delayed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Record Powerball Drawing Delayed
"The draw has been officially delayed. One of the participating lotteries needs extra time to complete its security protocols," Powerball released in a statement at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "Drawings can only be held once all 48 participating lotteries have met their security protocols, and the Multi-State Lottery Association has issued a statement to explain that one state was not ready on time."
Tuesday morning, after 9 a.m., the winning numbers were finally announced. The winning numbers for the record drawing are 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.
After the numbers were released Powerball officials announced no one hit the record jackpot. However, by Tuesday afternoon we learned that was incorrect. A ticket worth over $2 billion was sold in California.
Lottery officials announced 22 tickets sold across the nation are each worth at least $1 million. Those tickets were sold in California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.
23 Third-Prize Powerball Tickets Sold in New York State
New York State did not produce any million-dollar winning tickets. However 23 third-place tickets were sold across New York State, CBS News reports.
The majority of the third-prize winning tickets are each worth $50,000. Some of those third-prize tickets were sold in the Hudson Valley. One third-prize ticket is worth $100,000.
That ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley!
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Otisville, Orange County New York
A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased at Mick's Deli in Otisville, New York.
The ticket sold in Orange County is worth $100,000 because played the Power Play, according to lottery officials.
3rd-Prize Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City
Below is the full list of the other 22 third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold across New York State:
Newburgh
- Smokes 4 Less
White Plains
- Stop & Shop
Mahopac
- A &S Mini-Mart
Nanuet
- 7-Eleven
Clifton Park
- Stewart's Shops
Queens Village
- Omsharda
Manhattan
- Bono's Deli
- Lucky Choice Convenience
- Sam's Card and Gift Shop on 3rd Avenue
- Lex Grocery
Fresh Meadows
- Meadow Trading
Cobleskill
- Stewart's Shops
College Point
- BJ's Wholesale Club
East Islip
- East Islip Card & Gift
Cheektowaga
- Kwik Fill
Hauppauge
- Kings Motor Super Pumper
Buffalo
- 7-Eleven
Brooklyn
- TU Bohio Grocery
Ozone Park
- Stop 1 Deli
East Meadow
- Route 24 Deli
Franklin Square
- Stop & Shop
Rockville Centre
- 7-Eleven
Buffalo
- 7-Eleven
New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining