Wild Search For Upstate New York Group Saved Hiking In Blizzard

A group of Empire State residents were rescued while hiking in a blizzard.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced an Empire State resident was saved a group hiking in blizzard conditions in this week's latest "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review."

Officials also confirmed the tragic end to a search for a missing child in Upstate New York.

Schenectady Police Department/Canva Schenectady Police Department/Canva loading...

CLICK HERE to read the full story. The child's mother, who was arrested is from the Upper Hudson Valley.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Wilderness Rescue: Town of North Hudson, Essex County, New York

The caretaker for the Elk Lake Lodge called the DEC for help on Saturday, March 9 at around 6:40 p.m.

The caller asked for forest ranger assistance for hikers in distress at the Slide Brook lean-to.

Google Google loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The Elk Lake Lodge is an "all-inclusive wilderness lodge in the "High Peaks Region of the Adirondack Mountains," according to the Elk Lake Lodge's website.

About 40 minutes later, forest rangers figured out the group was actually in the Dix Mountain Wilderness.

Google Google loading...

Rochester, New York Resident Found

Soon rangers found one of the hikers, a 29-year-old from Rochester who was suffering from nausea, according to the DEC.

Rangers then found the rest of the group just before 10:30 p.m., about four hours after officials started searching.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Rangers helped the group return back to the trailhead. "through blizzard conditions."

What are the biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history? Seethe full list below.

Biggest snowfalls recorded in New York history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in New York using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.