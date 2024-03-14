Wild Search For Upstate New York Group Saved Hiking In Blizzard
A group of Empire State residents were rescued while hiking in a blizzard.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced an Empire State resident was saved a group hiking in blizzard conditions in this week's latest "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review."
Officials also confirmed the tragic end to a search for a missing child in Upstate New York.
Officials also confirmed the tragic end to a search for a missing child in Upstate New York.
Wilderness Rescue: Town of North Hudson, Essex County, New York
The caretaker for the Elk Lake Lodge called the DEC for help on Saturday, March 9 at around 6:40 p.m.
The caller asked for forest ranger assistance for hikers in distress at the Slide Brook lean-to.
The Elk Lake Lodge is an "all-inclusive wilderness lodge in the "High Peaks Region of the Adirondack Mountains," according to the Elk Lake Lodge's website.
About 40 minutes later, forest rangers figured out the group was actually in the Dix Mountain Wilderness.
Rochester, New York Resident Found
Soon rangers found one of the hikers, a 29-year-old from Rochester who was suffering from nausea, according to the DEC.
Rangers then found the rest of the group just before 10:30 p.m., about four hours after officials started searching.
Rangers helped the group return back to the trailhead. "through blizzard conditions."
