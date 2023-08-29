Wild Discovery After 200-Year-Old New York Time Capsule Opened

"What's in the box!!??" We now know the answer after a time capsule that predates the Civil War was found hidden at West Point.

Last week, the U.S. Military Academy confirmed a nearly 200-year-old time capsule was discovered at West Point.

Nearly 200-Year-Old Time Capsule Found At West Point

The 8.5-foot bronze statue of Thaddeus Kosciuszko was mounted on the column 85 years later and donated by the Polish Clergy and Laity of the United States in 1913.

“This time capsule is truly a unique discovery, and we are excited to open it and see what the cadets left us nearly two centuries ago,” U.S. Military Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland said. “The capsule’s contents will certainly add to the West Point story and is another example of past generations of cadets gripping hands with present and future generations."

X-rays of the container conducted by the academy’s Department of Physics and Nuclear Engineering were inconclusive, officials say.

Nearly 200-Year-Old Time Capsule Discovered At West Point Opened

Some believed the small lead box was buried in the late 1820s by a group of cadets including Robert E. Lee, the future Confederate general.

The time capsule was opened on Monday and officials made a shocking but disappointing discovery.

Investigations Into West Point Time Capsule Continues

The scientist who examined the box has promised to sift the silt to try and determine if anything was ever in the box.

