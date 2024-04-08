Why Your Cellphone Might Not Work Today Across New York State

New York State Police warn your cellphone might suddenly stop working.

On Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed how New York State is preparing for Monday's eclipse.

Hochul warns of high volumes of traffic throughout New York, with thousands, or over a million visitors coming to New York State. Hochul advises giving yourself extra travel time and staying longer than planned to avoid traffic leaving.

“New York is prepared to welcome visitors from around the world to view the total solar eclipse on and I urge all travelers to be prepared for a high volume of traffic,” Governor Hochul said.

Hochul also recommends packing plenty of food and water while traveling through the state and says to make sure you have a full tank of gas.

“This truly is a once-in-a-generation event, and my administration has been working for 18 months to ensure a safe and enjoyable viewing experience for all," Hochul added. "I encourage visitors to come for the eclipse, but stay for all that New York has to offer.”

Gas Shortages Possible In New York State

Around a million people coming to New York State to enjoy the eclipse could lead to a number of issues, including gas shortages, according to New York State Police.

"Fuel infrastructure may not be able to support an increase in vehicular traffic," New York State Police stated.

New York State limits how much gas you can purchase in one trip to the gas station. CLICK HERE to find out the limit.

Cellphone Outages Possible

New York State officials are also warning about potential cellphone network issues.

"Cellular networks may be overloaded by high volume," New York State Police said.

State officials have been working with cellphone companies to try and boost signals with mobile units, but officials warn to expect network issues on Monday.

New York State Police is also warning about the increased chances of:

Potential for stranded motorists.

Gridlocked traffic may increase fuel, food, and water demand

Increase in 911 call volume.

