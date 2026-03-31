Massive Number Of Residents Are Still Fleeing New York

It is officially getting too expensive to stay put. New reports highlight the three main reasons for this massive local exodus.

According to the latest data from the World Population Review, more people moved out of New York State in 2025 than moved into the state

Outbound Moves 2025: 53%

Inbound Moves 2025: 47%

New York Top State People Most Likely To Leave in 2026

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MSN reviewed data from the World Population Review and found that in 2026, residents are fleeing high-tax states such as New York, California, New Jersey, and Illinois.

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New York State was the second state named in the report. California was listed first.

Between sky-high rent, heavy taxes, and just how tough it can be to live in a crowded state, more people are deciding it’s not worth it.

Where New Yorkers Are Heading

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The cost of living keeps climbing, and families are starting to take a hard look at whether they can keep up.

Property taxes, which are among the highest in the country, are another key reason why residents are fleeing.

Instead, they’re heading to places like Florida, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, where housing is cheaper, and life feels a little easier.

More than 60,000 people move to Florida annually from New York. It's gotten so bad that Gov. Hochul has joked about going to Florida to convince rich former New Yorkers to move back.

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Retirees are leading the surge out of New York, but many young professionals are also moving in search of better work opportunities, cheaper housing, and a better cost-of-living.

Below are the other states that made the list.

Illinois

New Jersey

Massachusetts

Louisiana

Maryland

Colorado

Hawaii

West Virginia

Vermont

Alaska

Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To According to the U.S. Census Bureau, thousands of New York residents are packing up and leaving to reside in these 5 states. Gallery Credit: Canva

These States Are Sending The Most People To New York State

LOOK: States sending the most people to New York Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New York using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker