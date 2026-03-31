Massive Number Of Residents Are Still Fleeing New York
It is officially getting too expensive to stay put. New reports highlight the three main reasons for this massive local exodus.
According to the latest data from the World Population Review, more people moved out of New York State in 2025 than moved into the state
- Outbound Moves 2025: 53%
- Inbound Moves 2025: 47%
New York Top State People Most Likely To Leave in 2026
MSN reviewed data from the World Population Review and found that in 2026, residents are fleeing high-tax states such as New York, California, New Jersey, and Illinois.
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New York State was the second state named in the report. California was listed first.
Between sky-high rent, heavy taxes, and just how tough it can be to live in a crowded state, more people are deciding it’s not worth it.
Where New Yorkers Are Heading
The cost of living keeps climbing, and families are starting to take a hard look at whether they can keep up.
Property taxes, which are among the highest in the country, are another key reason why residents are fleeing.
Instead, they’re heading to places like Florida, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, where housing is cheaper, and life feels a little easier.
More than 60,000 people move to Florida annually from New York. It's gotten so bad that Gov. Hochul has joked about going to Florida to convince rich former New Yorkers to move back.
Retirees are leading the surge out of New York, but many young professionals are also moving in search of better work opportunities, cheaper housing, and a better cost-of-living.
Below are the other states that made the list.
- Illinois
- New Jersey
- Massachusetts
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Colorado
- Hawaii
- West Virginia
- Vermont
- Alaska
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State
The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To
Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To
Gallery Credit: Canva
These States Are Sending The Most People To New York State
LOOK: States sending the most people to New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker