Why New York State Residents May Get Emergency Cell Phone Alerts
Top New York officials are warning New York residents that you may receive an emergency text in the near future. Here's why.
Officials are worried about the air quality in the Empire State which is expected to be unhealthy.
Alert: 'Unhealthy' Air Returns To New York State
Below is the expected air quality for each region for Thursday. An Air Quality Index over 100 is deemed Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Over 150 is deemed Unhealthy for all.
Long Island
- 110
- Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
NYC Metro
- 130
- Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
Lower Hudson Valley
- 130
- Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
Upper Hudson Valley
- 140
- Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
Adirondacks
- 151
- Unhealthy
Eastern Lake Ontario
- 155
- Unhealthy
Central New York
- 160
- Unhealthy
Western New York
- 151
- Unhealthy
For Unhealthy levels "everyone may begin to experience health effects, members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects."
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups means "members of sensitive groups such as people with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions like asthma, young children, and older adults, may be more at risk of health effects from smoke."
The DEC issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Thursday because the forecast shows levels of particulate matter pollution that are "Unhealthy" and "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."
The Air Quality Alert was issued for the following regions:
- Long Island
- NYC Metro
- Lower Hudson Valley
- Upper Hudson Valley
- Adirondacks
- Eastern Lake Ontario
- Central Region
- Western Region
Emergency Cell Phone Alerts May Be Sent
Hochul's office reports Emergency cell phone alerts will be sent out over the next few days if the air quality index exceeds the 200 threshold for 'Very Unhealthy' air and is sustained for longer than an hour.
The alerts will be sent from the Wireless Emergency Alert system which is managed by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
When the Air Quality Index reaches above 200 "everyone may experience more serious health effects," the DEC reports.
"New Yorkers should continue to pay close attention to air quality in their communities today and tomorrow. Based on conditions where you live, consider limiting your time outdoors and, if you must go outside, wear a high-quality face mask," New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said.