Why New York State Loves Massive New Toll That Drivers Hate

The fight for congestion pricing continues between New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Donald Trump.

Fight For Congestion Pricing Continues

Susan Watts/Office of Governor K

Trump vowed before taking office he would end congestion pricing in New York. Hochul says she's not concerned about warnings from the Trump Administration to take away federal funding if the governor doesn't shut Manhattan's congestion pricing program down.

The controversial congestion pricing program started in Jan. 2025. It charges most drivers at least $9 to enter below Manhattan's 60th Street

Congestion Pricing Details

Congestion Pricing Rally Highlights Progress

Over the weekend, Hochul was joined by business leaders, transit advocates, and elected officials to "highlight ongoing progress under New York’s congestion pricing program."

Hochul: How Congestion Pricing Is Helping New York

Hochul: How Congestion Pricing Is Helping New York

Traffic Down, Business Up, Transit Ridership Increasing

Hochul's office believes the toll is helping reduce traffic, increasing foot traffic at New York City businesses, and more.

“Since congestion pricing took effect over two months ago, traffic is down and business is up – and that’s the kind of progress we’re going to keep delivering for New Yorkers,” Hochul stated. “Every day, more New Yorkers are seeing and hearing the benefits for our commutes, quality of life and economy – and we’re not going back.”

Last week, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy pushed back Friday's deadline to shut off the congestion pricing tolls by 30 days.

Duffy warned if New York doesn't end the program, Washington will federal aid from New York. Hochul repeatedly said the tolling cameras will not be turned off.

