The Deadly Secret Hiding Inside Millions Of New Yorker’s Cars

Millions of New Yorkers might not be allowed to drive their cars.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging New Yorkers to check for recalls on their vehicles.

It takes two minutes to find out if your car needs a life-saving free repair.

1 in 5 Cars On the Road In New York Have Open Recall

Recent data suggests that one of every five cars on the road in 2024 had an open recall.

Recalls can affect nearly every part of your car, such as tires, child car seats, and potentially deadly airbags.

This week is the annual vehicle safety recall week. It runs from March 2 until March 8.

The New York State DMV says this is the perfect week for all New York drivers to check for recalls.

“Vehicle Safety Recalls Week is a great reminder to check whether there are repairs needed on your vehicle and its safety features,” DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said.

Vehicle owners may not be able to get a vehicle inspected or registered until a high-risk safety recall repair is completed, officials warn.

Over 2 Million New Yorkers Have Dangerous Recalls On Their Cars

According to the DMV, over 2-million New Yorkers are driving a car that has a recall that should be repaired as quickly as possible.

Light trucks had the most recalls, with 24 percent needing repair work. 23 percent of minivans and 21 percent of cars also had recalls.

“It only takes a couple of minutes to check for recalls, but doing so can potentially save your life or the lives of others on the road," Schroeder added.

How To Easily Check For Recalls

The DMV has an online tool that everyone can use to check out recalls and find out how to get the problem fixed free of charge.

You will need your license plate number or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Your 17-character VIN is on your car’s registration or insurance card and on the driver's side of the dashboard near the windshield or on the driver's side doorjamb.

