Why is This Simple Hudson Valley Home Listed for $3.4 Million?

This luxury home may not look all that special from the outside, but once you get a tour, inside (and around back) you'll understand why it's listed for $3.4 million.

There are some insanely expensive homes in the Hudson Valley. With hundreds of acres, servant quarters, tennis courts and other outrageous amenities, living the life of luxury comes with a price.

This simple-looking home in the Village of Rhinebeck may not look extravagant, but once you step inside you'll understand why it's going for the same price as some of those sprawling mansions.

Why is This Hudson Valley Home Worth $3.4 Million? This home looks great from the street, but why is it selling for three and a half million dollars? To find out, you'll need to peek inside

