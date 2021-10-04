As the Hudson Valley continues to mourn the loss of Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson, funeral and visitation arrangements have been made.

Last week the Hudson Valley lost a law enforcement legend in Sheriff Adrian "Butch" Anderson who passed away in his sleep at the age of 72. The sheriff left his mark on Dutchess County in so many ways in his 50 year career in serving residents of the county.

The sheriffs service to our area began back in 1970 when he was appointed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office according to the Doyle funeral home website. Anderson was first elected sheriff of Ducthess County in 1999 and was re-elected in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2016 and after 47 years of service Sheriff Anderson continued to serve as the 72nd Sheriff of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office until his passing.

Sheriff Anderson's popularity within, and outside of the county, will bring many folks looking to pay their respects during visitation hours. Those hours are as follows, from 12 p.m. though 8 p.m. on Tuesday October 5, 2021, at the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center, located at 14 Civic Center Plaza in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Funeral Services for Sheriff Anderson will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday October 6, 2021, also at the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center at 14 Civic Center Plaza Poughkeepsie, New York. With many people planning to attend the services anyone traveling in Poughkeepsie in and around Market Street and the arterial, are advised to expect traffic issues on both days.

The Doyle Funeral Home posted online a reminder to mourners, that in lieu of flowers the Anderson family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Sheriff Adrian Anderson Memorial Fund. Donations can be mailed to 10 West Street, Pawling, New York 12564. They are also offering people to send an online condolence, which you can do here.

R.I.P Sheriff Anderson.

