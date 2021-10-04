Joe Rogan Spotted with Jim Breuer in Poughkeepsie T-Shirt

Rogan shared of photo with another celebrity but the shirt from Poughkeepsie front and center in the picture stole the show.

What do you know Joe Rogan from? If you love stand up comedy then you've probably seen one of his specials on Netflix or maybe you've even seen him perform. He's been on television for years now. There's a good chance you've seen him there as well.

We first met Rogan when he played Joe Garrelli on NewsRadio. After that he hosted Fear Factor from 2001 to 2006.

Joe Rogan has been a comedian and actor for decades now along with a fight commentator for the UFC.

Over the last 10 years Joe Rogan has become a popular podcaster. The Joe Rogan Experience has become one of the most listened to podcasts online.

As he's gotten a lot of notoriety he has also gotten some negative push back.

Despite what you may think about him or his politics there's no denying that he has a huge platform.

Rogan has gained over 13 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Joe Rogan posted on Instagram that he was hanging out in New Jersey and randomly ran into fellow comedian Jim Breuer while he was out. Breuer is no stranger to the Hudson Valley as he has played The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie many times.

In the picture that Rogan posted on Instagram you can see Breuer proudly representing Poughkeepsie while wearing his shirt from The Chance Theater.