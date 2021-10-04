Cozy Up This Fall at These 16 Hudson Valley Cabins

Fall has descended upon the Hudson Valley and visitors from all across the world are coming to catch a glimpse of New York in Autumn.

Many Hudson Valley locals are also taking time to enjoy the beautiful foliage and landscapes. If you're looking to do a little stay-cation with family and friends, why not cozy up to one of the many cabins around the Hudson Valley and Catskills?

Nothing says fall quite like cozying up in your favorite sweatshirt with a hot drink around a fire pit or fireplace. Luckily for us, there is no shortage of charming cabin living in the mid-Hudson region.

Escape to one of these 16 cozy cabins for a weekend to get the full New York fall experience. All of these cabins are available for an overnight stay on Air BnB. Check it out!