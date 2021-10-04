Traffic Nightmare: Popular Hudson Valley Road Closed For Weeks

Officials are warning drivers in the Hudson Valley about poorly-timed construction that will shut down a large part of a well-traveled road for weeks.

Starting Monday, Oct 4, the New York State DOT is closing Route 17K from Albany Post Road to State Route 302 in Orange County.

Nearly 7 miles for Route 17K will be closed for at least two weeks to replace a culvert pipe.

The project will be taking place on State Route 17k in between Collabar Road and Fernich Court.

The side roads will remain open on both sides of the project for local traffic.

"This is a NY State DOT project so they choose when and where to close the roads based on their assessment," Town of Montgomery Highway Superintendent Shaun Meres stated.

The scheduled detour is Albany Post Road to State Route 52 to State Route 302. Please plan accordingly and we are very sorry for this inconvenience.”

