Why ICE Raided One Of New York’s “Safest” Towns

A peaceful Hudson Valley area with national safety bragging rights was jolted awake by a surprise ICE raid.

Local officials confirmed three people were taken into custody during an ICE raid in Lower Hudson Valley early Thursday morning.

ICE Agents Raid In Westchester County, New York

Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna confirmed the raid took place around 5:30 a.m. on Cortlandt Street in the village of Sleepy Hollow.

Prior to the raid, the Sleepy Hollow Police Department was notified that ICE agents would be attempting to serve an immigration warrant on an individual on Cortlandt Street.

"The warrant was issued for an individual with a criminal record in New York," Rutyna confirmed. " Sleepy Hollow Police Department was not involved in the execution of this warrant."

Primary ICE Target Has a Criminal Record In New York State

The primary target an two other people were taken into custody without incident.

The names of the three people arrested weren't released, nor details about why all three were detained.

"I want a high quality of life for all of our residents without an environment of fear in our

community. I encourage our federal government to help us make this possible," Rutyna said.

