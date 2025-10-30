Hurricane Melissa’s Path Of Destruction Now Reaches New York

The impacts of Hurricane Melissa are now being felt across New York State.

Hurricane Melissa Spares New York But Devastates the Caribbean

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Category 5 storm devastated Jamaica before hitting Cuba and the Bahamas, causing widespread flooding and damage.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

When Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, it was the strongest hurricane of 2025 and the strongest storm to ever hit the island.

Hurricane Melissa spared New York but left a trail of destruction across the Caribbean.

New Yorkers Worried About Family In the Caribbean

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Thursday's dangerous weather that forced New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to warn residents is from other systems, not Hurricane Melissa.

The storm spared the Empire State, but its impact is being felt deeply across New York, especially among New Yorkers with family in the Caribbean.

Thousands of New Yorkers have family in Jamaica, Cuba, and the Bahamas. Many are struggling to reach out to loved ones or find ways to help out.

Officials Warn of Relief Scams

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Local organizations with ties to the Caribbean have already launched fundraising drives and are collecting supplies for relief efforts.

However, as those efforts grow, so do scams.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is warning residents to be cautious when donating to relief funds.

Officials say scammers find ways to exploit kind-hearted New Yorkers who want to help by creating fake charities to steal money meant for victims.

New Yorkers are urged to double-check organizations before giving, and only donate through trusted, verified sources.

Costliest Hurricanes Of All Time

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

How To Prepare For A Hurricane In New York

Hurricane Preparation, What Are the Items You Didn't Think Of? When there is word that a hurricane might threaten the Gulf Coast, we start thinking about what items we need to make life bearable if we end up stuck at home without electricity and internet. In addition to these creature comforts, we also need to think about the many things that we would need to take with us if we are forced to evacuate. While we all immediately think of things like prescription medicines and important papers, there are other things that can come in handy whether we will be stuck at home, at a relative's house, or in a shelter.

25 costliest hurricanes of all time