Governor Hochul is directing flags flown at half-staff this weekend. Here's why.

Gov. Hochul is honoring a fallen New York State Police Trooper.

New York State Police Announced Line Of Duty Death Of Retired Trooper

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Governor Hochul Directs Flags To Half-Staff To Honor Fallen Trooper Steven A. Tyrrell

On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced flags on all State buildings will be flown at half-staff on February 16 and 17, from sunrise to sunset, in honor of fallen New York State Police Trooper Steven A. Tyrrell.

Canva Canva loading...

"Trooper Steven A. Tyrrell selflessly committed his life to the betterment of his community, our State and our country,” Governor Hochul stated in a press release. “May his legacy live on through the enduring power of his service, and through the countless lives he touched through his actions and example. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones.”

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Hochul confirmed Trooper Tyrrell passed away on Feb. 7, 2024, from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. She noted Trooper Tyrrell selflessly committed his life to the betterment of his community, our State and our country.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Honoring The Hudson Valley Lives Lost From 9/11

911memorial.org 911memorial.org loading...

Over 50 Hudson Valley residents were killed on 9/11. Below is a list Hudson Valley Post created to remember the people from the Hudson Valley who lost their lives from the tragic terrorist attacks as well as a flight attendant's amazing trek to honor 9/11 Victims in New York.

Remembering The Hudson Valley Lives Lost on 22nd Anniversary of 9/11

Flight Attendant's Amazing Trek To Honor 9/11 Victims in New York

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.