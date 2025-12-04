Frantic Upstate New York Search For Missing Child Wearing Diaper

A small child wearing only a diaper went missing in freezing Upstate New York.

The New York State DEC helped rescue a small child wearing just a diaper who was missing in the cold just before Thanksgiving.

Child Goes Missing In Upstate New York

On Saturday, Nov. 22, while on patrol, Forest Ranger Skudlarek heard a call on county dispatch for a small child wearing a diaper running down the middle of Main Street in the hamlet of Perrysburg.

It was only 40 degrees out at the time. When the forest ranger arrived, civilians were trying to get control of the child.

Because of the cold, Ranger Skudlarek wrapped the unnamed child in a coat.

Missing Child Found In Cattaraugus County, New York

The DEC didn't give the child's gender or age. The child also couldn't provide anyone with their name or where they live.

Ranger Skudlarek then scooped up the child and started walking near homes in the area.

Grandma Unaware Child Went Missing

About 150 yards down Main Street, the ranger spotted a home with the front door open. That home ended up being where the child got loose from.

According to the DEC, the child’s grandmother was home but unaware that the child had run away. The child was placed back inside the home in good health.

New York State arrived on the scene to conduct interviews. Details about those interviews haven't been released.

