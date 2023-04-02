Hudson Valley Filmed ‘White House Plumbers’ Gets HBO Release Date

A limited series filmed in the Hudson Valley is finally getting an official release date.

For months we've been talking about all the films and television shows that shot in the Hudson Valley area over the last few years. Most recently, streaming service Peacock released the Poker Face series starring Natasha Lyone.

Poker Face was filmed in parts of Ulster, Dutchess, Sullivan and Orange counties at the end of 2022. In a quick turnaround, the crime drama/comedy debuted in early 2023 with the buzz of being one of the best new shows to be released.

In 2021, HBO took over the Hudson Valley while they worked on their star-studded mini-series, White House Plumbers.

Star-Studded Hudson Valley Filmed Show Gets Premiere Date

White House Plumbers has a stacked cast including Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy).

Back in December of 2022, HBO finally released the trailer for the long-awaited series and they shared that it would be premiering in March of 2023.

Well, March came and went and White House Plumbers still hadn't premiered on HBO. It looks as though now we finally have an actual date.

According to Hudson Valley Film Commission, HBO has announced the 5-episode limit series will begin airing on May 1st, 2023. They explain that the show filmed in about 20 cities across the Hudson Valley including Beacon, Dover Plains, Hurley, Kingston, Newburgh and Sleepy Hollow.

Will you be watching White House Plumbers? If you do make sure you're paying attention and try to spot the HV on the small screen.

While we wait, check out the full trailer below!

