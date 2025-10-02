The battle between New York leaders and the Trump administration continues with news that billions in federal funding for New York is being put on hold.

White House Pauses $18 Billion In Funding For New York State

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is outraged at the latest moves by the Trump White House.

“Donald Trump has been clear: he is intent on using his reckless government shutdown to hurt the American people. In just 24 hours, his administration has defunded New York’s law enforcement and counterterrorism efforts and halted $18 billion in funding from critical infrastructure projects in New York City," Hochul said in a statement sent to Hudson Valley Post.

White House Budget Director Russ Vought took to social media Wednesday to announce that roughly $18 billion in city infrastructure projects was being paused because there's concern from the White House that the money was requested through "unconstitutional diversity, equity and inclusion principles."

Hochul and others say this is "political payback" because the Trump administration blames the government shutdown on New York Senator, Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer.

"This is political payback and an attack on New York and its residents, and it puts every family across our state in harm's way," Hochul said. "Every New Yorker should be outraged. From the construction worker who could lose their job, to the commuter stuck on a delayed train, to the families who rely on brave law enforcement officers to keep them safe."

Vought clarified on X that the infrastructure projects that have been put on hold are the Hudson Tunnel Project and the Second Ave Subway.

"I will not sit idly by while Donald Trump defunds public safety and lets our infrastructure crumble. We will use every tool available to us to restore this funding and ensure that these critical infrastructure projects get built and keep every New Yorker safe," Hochul added.

