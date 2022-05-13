Where You Can Find Very Cheap Gas Near New York
Some New Yorkers are now paying over $6 dollars for a gallon of gas in the Hudson Valley. But, today is your lucky day for any Empire State resident hoping to fill their gas tank for a discounted price.
The National average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.432, as of Friday, May 13. That sets a new national record. Here in New York, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.68, according to AAA. That is also a record high!
Some drivers in the Hudson Valley are even paying over $6 for gas. Hudson Valley Post was told about at least one station in Katonah, Westchester County, that is selling gas for $6.39 a gallon!
Well the good news, many Empire State residents can fill up for a discount today, Friday, May 13. Of course, there is a catch. You are going to have to travel to New Jersey.
Seventy-five New Jersey gas stations are lowering prices today. Its thanks to the "Fuel Your Way NJ Self-Serve Day of Awareness" campaign. The campaign hopes to get the public on board with allowing self-service gas in the Garden State. New Jersey is the only state in the United States that doesn't allow its drivers to pump their own gas
Some New Jersey lawmakers are hoping to pass a bill that would allow Garden State gas stations to offer self-service.
Discounted gas will vary by location but officials say drivers can expect a 15 to 20 cent discount at the 75 participating gas stations. A number of the gas stations are in Bergen County, not far from Orange and Rockland counties.
Below is a list of participating gas stations:
Bergen County
- Exxon, 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale
- North Arlington Gulf, 101 Ridge Rd, North Arlington
- Exxon, 782 Route 17, Paramus
- Valero, 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus
- Exxon, 100 Rt 17 North, Paramus
- Sunoco, 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey
- Exxon, 700 Washington Ave, Washington Twp
Passaic County
- Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave, Haledon
- Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne
- Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne
Morris County
- Denville-RT46, 161 W Main St, Denville
- Long Valley P66, 43 E Mill Rd., Long Valley
- Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack
- Randolph BP, 260 S Salem Street, Randolph
- Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany
Somerset County
- Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Rd, Basking Ridge
Essex County
- Livingston Sunoco, 247 S. Livingston Ave, Livingston
- 264 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair
- 625 McCarter Hwy, Newark
- 335 McCarter Hwy, Newark
- Exxon, 550 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland
- South Orange Exxon, 68 W South Orange Ave, South Orange
Union County
- Exxon, 162 Central Ave, Clark
Hudson County
- Bayonne Tiger Mart, 529 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne
- Willow Sunoco, 1301 Willow Ave, Hoboken
- Lukoil, 200 12th St, Jersey City
- Shell, 164 14th Street, Jersey City
- Gold Coast Petro Sunoco, 588 Manila Ave, Jersey City
- Newport Exxon, 245 12th Street, Jersey City
- 235 12th Street, Jersey City
- Sunoco, 465 Grand Street, Jersey City
- Exxon, 450 Rte 3 West, Secaucus
- 3842 Park Ave, Weehawken
Camden County
- Berlin P66, White Horse Pike, Berlin
- Amoco, 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill
- West Berlin Delta, 250 NJ 73, West Berlin
Cape May County
- Cape Harbor Auto Repair, 795 Route 109 Apt 109, Cape May
Gloucester County
- Glassboro Delta, 100 Delsea Drive, Glassboro
Hunterdon County
- Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon
- Hampton BP, 238 Rte 31 N, Hampton
- Lebanon Rt 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon
- Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 RTE 31, Lebanon
- Lebanon BP, 1201 Rt. 31 South, Lebanon
- Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes
Mercer County
- 2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington
- 1 Pennington Rd, Pennington
- 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton
Middlesex County
- Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia
- East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 RTE 18, East Brunswick
- Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison
- Exxon, 1441 US Rte 1 South, Edison
- Exxon, GSP, North Colonia
- BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge
- 152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway
- Exxon, GSP, South Iselin
- Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield
- South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River
Monmouth County
- Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Rt. 34, Aberdeen
- BP, 44 South Street, Freehold
- Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet
- Matawan Sunoco, 323 RTE 34, Matawan
- Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown
- Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch
Ocean County
- Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd, Brick
- Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick
- Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood
- Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette
- Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River
- Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River