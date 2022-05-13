Where You Can Find Very Cheap Gas Near New York

Some New Yorkers are now paying over $6 dollars for a gallon of gas in the Hudson Valley. But, today is your lucky day for any Empire State resident hoping to fill their gas tank for a discounted price.

The National average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.432, as of Friday, May 13. That sets a new national record. Here in New York, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.68, according to AAA. That is also a record high!

Some drivers in the Hudson Valley are even paying over $6 for gas. Hudson Valley Post was told about at least one station in Katonah, Westchester County, that is selling gas for $6.39 a gallon!

Thinkstock Images Thinkstock Images loading...

Well the good news, many Empire State residents can fill up for a discount today, Friday, May 13. Of course, there is a catch. You are going to have to travel to New Jersey.

Seventy-five New Jersey gas stations are lowering prices today. Its thanks to the "Fuel Your Way NJ Self-Serve Day of Awareness" campaign. The campaign hopes to get the public on board with allowing self-service gas in the Garden State. New Jersey is the only state in the United States that doesn't allow its drivers to pump their own gas

Some New Jersey lawmakers are hoping to pass a bill that would allow Garden State gas stations to offer self-service.

SbytovaMN SbytovaMN loading...

Discounted gas will vary by location but officials say drivers can expect a 15 to 20 cent discount at the 75 participating gas stations. A number of the gas stations are in Bergen County, not far from Orange and Rockland counties.

Below is a list of participating gas stations:

Ronira Ronira loading...

Bergen County

Exxon, 142 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Montvale

North Arlington Gulf, 101 Ridge Rd, North Arlington

Exxon, 782 Route 17, Paramus

Valero, 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus

Exxon, 100 Rt 17 North, Paramus

Sunoco, 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey

Exxon, 700 Washington Ave, Washington Twp

Passaic County

Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave, Haledon

Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne

Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne

Morris County

Denville-RT46, 161 W Main St, Denville

Long Valley P66, 43 E Mill Rd., Long Valley

Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack

Randolph BP, 260 S Salem Street, Randolph

Whippany Lukoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany

Somerset County

Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Rd, Basking Ridge

Essex County

Livingston Sunoco, 247 S. Livingston Ave, Livingston

264 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

625 McCarter Hwy, Newark

335 McCarter Hwy, Newark

Exxon, 550 Eagle Rock Ave, Roseland

South Orange Exxon, 68 W South Orange Ave, South Orange

Union County

Exxon, 162 Central Ave, Clark

Hudson County

Bayonne Tiger Mart, 529 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne

Willow Sunoco, 1301 Willow Ave, Hoboken

Lukoil, 200 12th St, Jersey City

Shell, 164 14th Street, Jersey City

Gold Coast Petro Sunoco, 588 Manila Ave, Jersey City

Newport Exxon, 245 12th Street, Jersey City

235 12th Street, Jersey City

Sunoco, 465 Grand Street, Jersey City

Exxon, 450 Rte 3 West, Secaucus

3842 Park Ave, Weehawken

Camden County

Berlin P66, White Horse Pike, Berlin

Amoco, 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill

West Berlin Delta, 250 NJ 73, West Berlin

Cape May County

Cape Harbor Auto Repair, 795 Route 109 Apt 109, Cape May

Gloucester County

Glassboro Delta, 100 Delsea Drive, Glassboro

Hunterdon County

Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon

Hampton BP, 238 Rte 31 N, Hampton

Lebanon Rt 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon

Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 RTE 31, Lebanon

Lebanon BP, 1201 Rt. 31 South, Lebanon

Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes

Mercer County

2558 Pennington Rd, Pennington

1 Pennington Rd, Pennington

3513 Route 1 South, Princeton

Middlesex County

Exxon, 270 W Inman Ave, Colonia

East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 RTE 18, East Brunswick

Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave, Edison

Exxon, 1441 US Rte 1 South, Edison

Exxon, GSP, North Colonia

BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge

152 Old New Brunswick Rd, Piscataway

Exxon, GSP, South Iselin

Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Rd, South Plainfield

South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Tpke, South River

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Rt. 34, Aberdeen

BP, 44 South Street, Freehold

Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet

Matawan Sunoco, 323 RTE 34, Matawan

Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown

Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Rd, West Long Branch

Ocean County

Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd, Brick

Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick

Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood

Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette

Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River

Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving