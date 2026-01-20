Something Surprising Is Happening To Life Expectancy In New York
In a study that may surprise you, New Yorkers are living longer and better than most Americans.
New federal data show New York’s life expectancy ranks near the top of the nation.
New York's Life Expectancy Increases
According to new data from the National Center for Health Statistics at the CDC, New York's life expectancy increased to 79.5 years in 2022, the most recent year on record.
The life expectancy for a male in New York is 76.9, while it's 82.1 for a woman.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
In 2021, the life expectancy for a New Yorker was 79.
Health experts say the increase is another sign of recovery following pandemic-era declines, though long-term trends vary widely by state. The data comes from the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the CDC, and reflects the most recent year with complete federal records.
LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York
LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
New York State Ranks 4th in the nation
New York State ranks fourth in the nation in terms of life expectancy. Only Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New Jersey ranked higher. Hawaii had the longest life expectancy in the United States at 80 years.
New York was one of just nine states in the country where life expectancy reached 79 years or higher.
At the other end of the spectrum, only two states, Mississippi and West Virginia, had life expectancies below 73 years, highlighting a growing divide across the country.
New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death
New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death
LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities.
LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker