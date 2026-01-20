Something Surprising Is Happening To Life Expectancy In New York

In a study that may surprise you, New Yorkers are living longer and better than most Americans.

New federal data show New York’s life expectancy ranks near the top of the nation.

New York's Life Expectancy Increases

According to new data from the National Center for Health Statistics at the CDC, New York's life expectancy increased to 79.5 years in 2022, the most recent year on record.

The life expectancy for a male in New York is 76.9, while it's 82.1 for a woman.

In 2021, the life expectancy for a New Yorker was 79.

Health experts say the increase is another sign of recovery following pandemic-era declines, though long-term trends vary widely by state. The data comes from the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the CDC, and reflects the most recent year with complete federal records.

New York State Ranks 4th in the nation

New York State ranks fourth in the nation in terms of life expectancy. Only Hawaii, Massachusetts, and New Jersey ranked higher. Hawaii had the longest life expectancy in the United States at 80 years.

New York was one of just nine states in the country where life expectancy reached 79 years or higher.

At the other end of the spectrum, only two states, Mississippi and West Virginia, had life expectancies below 73 years, highlighting a growing divide across the country.

