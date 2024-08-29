Where In New York Tourists Are Traveling To The Most

A record number of tourists traveled to the Empire State in the past year. We found out what parts of the state tourists are flocking to the most.

Gov. Kathy Hochul proudly announced New York State is setting tourism records.

Historic 306.3 Million Visitors Explored the Empire State in 2023 – the Most in New York State History

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to Hochul's office, a record-setting 306.3 million visitors came to New York State in 2023.

“New York State is synonymous with tourism; it's part of the fabric, history and economy of our incredibly diverse state,” Hochul said. “As we approach the fall foliage and travel season, we are welcoming more visitors than ever, and their presence is supporting businesses and communities in every corner of the state.”

Over 306 million visitors mark a 12 percent increase from 2022. New York State set a new record in 2022, which was smashed in 2023.

Tourism Generated $88 Billion in Direct Spending and $137 Billion in Total Economic Impact, Exceeding Previous Highs in 2022

Crowds Gather To Watch "Manhattanhenge," When The Sunset Aligns With Manhattan's Street Grid Getty Images loading...

New York State also set new records for direct visitor spending and total economic impact associated with the state's tourism industry.

Visitors spent a record-high $88 billion in direct spending, and supported a historic $137 billion in total economic impact across the state, according to Hochul.

New York State Remains Top Travel Destination

Canva Canva loading...

Officials say the state remains a top destination and travel demand is strong in the post-pandemic era.

“While some experts feared a post-COVID tourism bubble with travelers satisfying their pent up demand for travel in 2022, New York State tourism showed no sign of letting up in 2023 and defied any expectation by reaching record high levels of visitation, visitor spending, economic impact and tax generation," Empire State Development Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said.

Where In New York Tourists Are Traveling To

Finger Lakes Photo by Brian Tafel on Unsplash loading...

According to state officials, each of the state's 11 vacation regions experienced sustained growth.

The 11 vacation regions are:

Adirondacks

Capital-Saratoga

Catskills

Central New York

Chautauqua-Allegheny

Finger Lakes

Greater Niagara

Hudson Valley

Long Island

New York City

Thousand Islands-Seaway

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Most Tourists In Finger Lakes, Greater Niagara region, Long Island and New York City

The Finger Lakes, Greater Niagara region, Long Island and New York City all enjoyed visitor spending increases of over 10 percent in 2023, according to Hochul's office.

Canva Canva loading...

"This accomplishment reflects an increase in tourism across all of New York State which could not have been made possible without the dedicated efforts of everyone in the tourism industry and the impactful policies supporting New York’s tourism sector," Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, Chair of the Committee on Tourism, Parks, Arts, and Sports Development, stated. "Together, we will continue securing New York’s position as a top global destination.”

Tourists may be in for a rude awakening when it comes to bed bugs. That's because parts of the state are crawling with more bed bugs than most of America. See the full list below:

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

New York City Named Biggest "Tourist Trap" In The World

Times Square was named the "biggest tourist trap" on the globe, according to research from Preply.

Keep Reading:

When it comes to bed bugs, New Yorkers are very concerned! Below are the 15 hometowns in New York that appear to be the most concerned about bed bugs.