What New York State Is Doing To Keep Everyone Safe During Eclipse

Many Empire State residents are worried about the upcoming eclipse. Here's what New York State is doing to keep New Yorkers safe.

The total solar eclipse which is expected to be enjoyed in around 30 counties across the Empire State will be the first total solar eclipse in New York in 99 years.

How New York State Is Trying To Keep Everyone Safe During the Solar Eclipse

The upcoming eclipse is causing some residents to worry and there are several controversies surrounding the eclipse. See more about those controversies below.

But first, how is New York trying to keep residents safe?

State officials say they've been preparing for this "once-in-a-lifetime" event for about 18 months.

Millions are expected to travel to New York State to view the eclipse. Which is making one top official in New York "scared as hell."

Just outside New York State a "State of Emergency" was declared.

The Top 7 Solar Eclipse Controversies

There are several controversies surrounding the eclipse. Including:

About 95% Totality In Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley should see about a 95 percent totality.

The eclipse should start in the Hudson Valley around 2:15 p.m., it will be at its maximum totality just before 3:30 p.m. and end just after 4:30 p.m.

Officials from the Hudson Valley say if you plan to look directly at the eclipse, make sure you wear approved eclipse glasses, which are much more effective than regular sunglasses. Eye specialists say looking directly at the sun can cause permanent eye damage

Where are the "coolest places " to enjoy the eclipse? We have those answers below:

