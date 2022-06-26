What is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name in New York State?

Every state has its strange and even lewd-sounding town names, but what are some of the stranger names out there? Do you ever laugh to yourself when coming across the town of Coxsackie, New York? FanMaps posted a map of the United States on their Instagram page detailing the lewdest sounding towns state by state.

New York's Dirtiest Sounding Town Name?

So according to the folks at FanMaps, what's New York's lewdest town?

Butternuts. Yes, that's the name of the town located in Otsego County in the central part of the state. According to the 2010 census, Butternuts has 1,786 residents and borders the Unadilla River. According to Wikipedia, the name is believed to have come from three butternut trees growing from one stump that originally marked the corner of the townships of what is now New Lisbon, Pittsfield, and Morris. Honestly, compared to some other lewd sounding names in other states, it is not that bad.

The Hudson Valley/Catskills' Town Strangest Name?

Back in 2016, Thrillist put together a list of each state's weirdest town names, and boy, there sure are some odd ones. So what did Thrillist pick for New York state?

Handsome Eddy.

The hamlet located in the Town of Lumberland near the Pennsylvania border in Sullivan County was the website's pick. To be honest, there isn't really much information available online about the area. And speaking of other weird names in-state, how about Horseheads, Throop, or Friendship, New York? By the way, if you're curious about what Thrillist picked for neighboring states - Foul Rift, New Jersey, Coupon, Pennsylvania, Satan's Kingdom, Massachusetts (wow), and Mossup, Connecticut.

Weird Town Names in the Rest of America

So what about some of our neighboring states? Well, you got Ramtown, New Jersey, Essex, Connecticut, Felchville, Massachusetts, and who could ever forget good old Intercourse, Pennsylvania? As for the rest of the country, some of the names are downright comical. This country boasts some great names such as Dickshooter, Idaho, Spread Eagle, Wisconsin to Pee Pee Township, Ohio. Ever been to Butts, Georgia, or Short Pump, Virginia?

Is New York One of the Country's Most Fun States to Live?

You may hear about an exodus of residents leaving the Empire State every year in the news. But there are plenty of benefits to living in New York state, and a new study claims it's got the data to back it up. WalletHub has thrown together the numbers using a bunch of factors, and it looks like New York isn't so bad after all.

These Aren't Towns But They're Still Weird

There are other locations in the state with curious names like; Moodna Creek, Rum Hill, and even Loon Lake. However, could this truly be one of the strangest named spots in all of New York state? And what may be even weirder is that there's so little information about it, or how it got its odd name.