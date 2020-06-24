What Can Reopen in New York in Phase 4 of COVID-19 Shutdown

New York officials finally released what can reopen across the state once a region hits Phase 4 of the four-phased reopening plan.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that five regions - Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier - are on track to enter Phase 4 of reopening on Friday.

Later on Wednesday, New York State issued guidance for Phase 4, which will allow low-risk indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment, film and TV production, higher education and professional sports without fans. Cuomo also announced groups of up to 50 can gather in Phase 4 and places of worship can allow for up to 33 percent capacity, up from 25 percent, in Phase 4.

Low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment include outdoor zoos, botanical gardens, nature parks, grounds of historic sites and cultural institutions, outdoor museums, outdoor agritourism, local agricultural demonstrations and exhibitions; and other similar institutions/activities.

Low-risk indoor arts and entertainment include indoor museums, historical sites, aquariums, and other related institutions or activities that have been permitted to reopen.

Film and TV production encompass all activities undertaken in motion picture, music, television, and streaming productions on set, on location, or at any production or recording site.

Higher education includes but is not limited to community and junior colleges, universities, graduate and professional schools, medical schools, and technical schools.

Cuomo also said they are continuing to study the impact of activities like gym, malls and movie theaters have on spreading the virus. He confirmed those businesses will not be allowed to reopen at the start of Phase 4. He said a decision on when those businesses can reopen will be announced later.

"There are reports malls, bars, certain social clubs with air conditioning, that it may not be cleansing the air of the virus and just recycling the virus, so we're studying that and as soon as we get more information we’ll make a decision," Cuomo said.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced a joint travel advisory with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov Ned Lamont. Anyone traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 into New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days, Cuomo announced.

He also confirmed if a New Yorker travels to a state with a high infection rate, they must also quarantine for 14 days.

