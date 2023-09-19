Western New York Firefighter Killed Doing What He Loved In Upstate New York

A longtime firefighter lost his life while doing something he loved in the upper Hudson Valley.

A firefighter lost his living in an accident while riding a motorcycle in the Catskills.

Buffalo, New York Firefighter Killed In Catskills

Cleveland Hill Fire Department Cleveland Hill Fire Department loading...

Bret Krebs, 49, lost his life following an accident with another vehicle on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. Krebs was hit while riding his motorcycle on Route 145 in the Town of Cairo.

Friends say he was hit by a driver head-on who crossed over the line.

"We lost a close friend Saturday night to a tragic accident - Brent Krebs while in the Catskills riding his motorcycle with his friends was hit head on while doing what he loves and was killed by a driver who crossed the line," Ronald Olejniczak wrote on Facebook.

Police have yet to release a press release about the fatal accident that claimed the veteran firefighter's life in Greene County, New York.

Cheektowaga, New York Killed In Head-On Motorcycle Crash In Cairo, Greene, Count New York

Krebs was a nine-year veteran with the Cleveland Hill Fire Department in Cheektowaga, New York, according to the fire department.

"We’re saddened by the unexpected passing of Firefighter Brent Krebs, who tragically passed away yesterday while off duty. Brent dedicated 9 years of active service to the Cleveland Hill Fire Department and was a former member of the Main-Transit Fire Department. May he find eternal peace, and may his family find solace during this difficult time," the Cleveland Hill Fire Department stated.

