West Point Staff Sergeant Charged for Distributing Child Porn

A West Point Staff Sergeant is accused of distributing child porn.

On Thursday, Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the arrest of 37-year-old Patrick Gorychka of New Windsor for distributing child pornography. Gorychka is a Staff Sergeant at the U.S. Military Academy.

In October 2019, the FBI received information from an FBI online undercover employee concerning the undercover agent's communications with a person using the Kik user name “epg84” in a Kik chat room known to be frequented by individuals with a sexual interest in children, officials say.

The undercover agent identified himself as a 48-year-old uncle who had engaged in sex acts with his niece. Kik user "epg84” identified himself as “Eric G.,” and requested photos of the girl. The agent later told Eric G. he met a “pedo mom” (“UC-2”) in New York, who "keeps kids of illegals while they work for a couple of weeks” and “makes some $ on the side.” Eric G stated, “Omg that’s hot” and asked the undercover agent to connect him to UC-2, officials say.

Thereafter, UC-2, going by the name “Jane,” and Eric G. allegedly engaged in numerous communications from around Oct. 31, through around Nov. 16. During these communications, Eric G. said he was interested in “preteens” and told UC-2, “I heard that you could potentially facilitate certain things," officials say. Eric G. also allegedly said that he was interested in a “similar setup” as the undercover agent and told UC-2, “I have money.”

On Nov. 2, 2019, Eric. G who is allegedly Gorychka allegedly sent two links that contained numerous images and videos of children engaging in sexually explicit activity.