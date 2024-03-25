Many Upset: Plans To Eliminate Hudson Valley Movie Theater Leaked
One hometown's only movie theater may be forced to close. A puzzling plan would transform the theater into something the area has far too many of.
The official Facebook for the only movie theater in Newburgh/New Windsor took to Facebook with a plan that upset many.
Changes For Showtime Cinemas In Newburgh, New York?
On Thursday evening, during the Town of Newburgh planning board hearing, a company presented a proposed plan to turn Showtime Cinemas into a storage facility, according to Showtime Cinemas.
Officials with the movie theater say similar plans have been submitted in the past.
"Although similar proposals which been submitted in prior years past have always failed to materialize, we felt it was important to address this latest situation as it unfolds. At this point, we are FULLY OPEN and plan to remain operating for the foreseeable future," Showtime Cinemas stated on Facebook.
Showtime Cinemas In Newburgh Moving?
It's unclear if this proposal will pass, but Showtime Cinemas told residents they are looking at "opportunities" to relocate the facility.
The comments on the Facebook post were flooded with residents disappointed in the news. For example, one person wrote:
There's sooooo many ugly, rundown buildings with space for another unnecessary storage unit. Why do they have to go after a business that is STILL IN BUSINESS !?!?!?!? WE DONT WANT ANOTHER EYESORE !!!!!
KEEP THE CINEMA 🎥 ‼️‼️‼️‼️
History Of Newburgh, New York Movie Theater
The location has been a movie theater in Newburgh for almost 40 years.
UA Movies opened up the theater in early 1987. It later was taken over by Hoyts. The theater became what's called today, Showtime Cinemas, in late 2003.
Puzzling Move
What upsets residents is the fact that Showtime Cinemas is the only movie theater in the Newburgh/New Windsor area, according to Google Maps.
While there are many storage facilities.
There are around 20 storage facilities in the Newburgh, New York area, according to Google Maps.
If Showtime Cinemas closes down Newburgh residents would have to drive to New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, or Middletown.
