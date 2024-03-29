Missing Hudson Valley Hiker Struck By Fallen Tree, Badly Injured

Police from the Hudson Valley conducted an "extensive search" for a missing hiker. Officials were shocked to learn why the man couldn't walk.

On Thursday, just before noon, the New Windsor Police Department responded to the area on San Giacomo Park at 402 Union Avenue for a report of a missing hiker.

Police Search for Missing Hiker In Orange County, New York

Officers were searching for 60-year-old Stephen Cobb and his dog. Cobb went for a hike and didn't return.

Officers found Cobb's car at the park but couldn't find the 60-year-old.

Extensive Search For Missing New Windsor Hiker

An extensive search was conducted which included a New Windsor Police K-9 unit, numerous officers on foot and a New York State Police Aviation Unit.

The New York State Police Aviation Unit soon spotted Cobb on the ground near Little Britain Road.

New Windsor police soon found Cobb and his dog. Cobb told the shocking details about what happened.

Injured By Falling Tree

Cobb was "struck by a falling tree and was unable to walk," according to police.

Cobb was taken to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh to be treated for his extensive injuries.

Cobb is said to be in "stable condition" as he recovers from broken ribs, punctured lungs and a fractured pelvis, police say.

