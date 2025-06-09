Wendy’s Launches Grocery-Store Bacon—But Not In New York

Wendy’s just dropped a fan-favorite item in grocery stores—but New Yorkers are being completely left out. Here’s what’s launching, where to find it, and why it won’t be on any shelves in New York.

Wendy's is bringing a beloved item to select grocery stores, but New York State is getting shut out.

Wendy's Now Selling Iconic Bacon At Select Stores

Wendy's Reports Slide In Earnings Getty Images loading...

Foodie Markie Devo posted to Instagram after finding Wendy's double-smoked bacon at a grocery store. It comes after Wendy's recently began selling its "fresh, never frozen" beef hamburger patties at grocery stores as well.

"Fresh never frozen bacon??!!," he wrote. "@wendys is on a market roll and I’m here for it! First the burgers, now Double-Smoked Bacon! I hope we get the nuggets and fries next."

Where To Find Wendy's Bacon In Stores

The fast-food chain's "restaurant-inspired" bacon was first spotted at a Kroger supermarket in Kentucky, and it's available at select Kroger and King Soopers locations, Parade reports.

New Yorkers Are Missing Out

Chef Spike Mendelsohn Shows His Respect For Bacon As He Enhances The Wendy's Baconator By Creating A Chili Cheddar Cheese Baconator Lester Cohen loading...

Exact locations weren't announced. But New Yorkers are disappointed they can't find these items in stores.

As of this writing, there are no Kroger or King Soopers locations in New York State. King Soopers is owned by Kroger with locations mostly in Colorado and one Wyoming location.

The integration into supermarkets is not unique to the Wendy's franchise, as competitors like Arby's and White Castle also offer retail versions of some of their most popular restaurant products.

