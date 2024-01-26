Weed Can Now Be Legally Delivered To Your Hudson Valley Home

The rollout of legal weed stores in the Hudson Valley has gone much slower than expected, but it's finally starting to get going.

Recently I learned that Big Gas Dispensary out of Orange County has been taking orders for marijuana products and legally delivering to Hudson Valley residents.

Big Gas Dispensary From Orange County, New York Delivers Across The Hudson Valley

"Our mission is to foster a world where the Cannabis lifestyle is understood and embraced without fear, bias, or shame," Big Gas Dispensary states on its website. "We take pride in contributing to the evolution of a lifestyle that offers opportunities for everyone to embrace. Through a commitment to education and awareness, we aim to break down stereotypes and create an inclusive space where individuals can connect with Cannabis in a positive and informed manner."

Marijuana Delivery For Hudson Valley Residents

Same Day Delivery To Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

Big Gas Dispensary is based near Middletown in Orange County, New York but offers same-day delivery to Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

"We bring top-quality products to your doorstep with speed and discretion. Elevate your experience with Big Gas - where quality meets convenience. Serving responsibly and in full compliance with NYS regulations. Your journey to Big Gas starts here," Big Gas Dispensary states on Facebook.

Next-Day Delivery To Bronx, New York City

They now also offer next-day delivery to the Bronx and Roosevelt Island an island in New York City's East River.

"Big Gas Dispensary is reaching new horizons! Our zone has expanded to bring the finest experience to even more areas," Big Gas Dispensary wrote while sharing the news about its expanded delivery zone. "We're committed to providing top-notch service, ensuring that your favorite products are conveniently accessible."

Curaleaf Opens For Recreational Sales In Newburgh, New York

In related news, on Wednesday, Curaleaf announced its location at 8 North Plank Road in Newburgh, New York is officially open for adult-use recreational marijuana sales.

Previously the company was only allowed to sell medical marijuana at its Newburgh location.

Curaleaf confirmed they will offer free delivery, for anyone within 15 miles of the Newburgh location.

