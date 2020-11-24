A popular weatherman who lives in the Hudson Valley is back working while battling "aggressive" cancer.

About two weeks ago, Al Roker announced on TODAY he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"It's a good news-bad news kind of thing," Roker said. "Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this."

Days later, Roker confirmed he had surgery for his prostate cancer and is back home recovering. The 66-year-old tweeted he was "relieved" to have had the surgery and be back home.

On Monday, about two weeks after surgery, Roker was back on Today.

"Welcome back, @AlRoker! We're so glad to see Al back in Studio 1A and recovering well after having surgery for prostate cancer," Today tweeted.

The weatherman and co-host said he went public with his diagnosis to remind others to get checked for prostate cancer. One in seven African American men and one in nine men overall are diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to TODAY.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Roker anchored his TODAY segments from his upper Hudson Valley home. Roker owns a home in Columbia County and anchored his weather reports and other segments for the show from his Hudson Valley home before returning to the studio.