Weather That’s Not ‘Typical’ Coming To New York State

The dog days of summer are much longer this year than in years past.

June was the hottest June on record, according to weather officials.

July Set To Break Records

July is on pace to become the hottest month on record, according to new data from the Earth observation unit of the European Union's space program and the World Meteorological Organization.

Officials say the first three weeks of July set a record for the hottest three-week period. July 6 was the hottest day on record.

Unforuanlty it doesn't appear like New York State will cool of anytime soon.

"Hot, Hot, Hot" August For New York State

The Old Old Farmer's Almanac released its August 2023 Weather Forecast and states August is going to be "Hot, Hot, Hot!"

You're probably thinking, August is always hot! That's true, but weather experts think this August will be "hotter than usual."

"August is a hot month, but August of 2023 will be even warmer than what’s typical," the Old Farmer's Almanac states in its August 2023 Weather Forecast. "On average, August temperatures will be hotter than usual, from the Atlantic Coast westward to the foothills of the Rockies and across central and southern California and all of Alaska."

The Old Farmer's Almanac is North America’s #1 Almanac and the oldest continuously published periodical, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.

Officials boast of having 80 percent accurate future forecasts.

On the other hand, some relief from all this extreme heat may come soon. If you don't mind snow...

