Weather Channel Drops Haunting Winter Warning For New York

On the heels of news that parts of New York State will deal with around 100 inches of snow this winter, there is an early winter outlook from The Weather Channel.

"Winter is just around the corner and could come on strong for parts of the U.S. With a La Niña underway," The Weather Channel states.

Believe it or not, the dates when hometowns in New York typically deal with snow for the first time are fast approaching. See the full list below.

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

Note: If your hometown wasn't listed, choose the place closest for a good estimate of the first snowfall date.

La Niña Could Bring Messy Winter

The Weather Channel says New York and the East Coast might be in a milder, messy kind of winter this year.

The Weather Channel believes a weak La Niña will stick around into early 2026. This typically means a mix of warmer stretches, quick cold snaps, and a snow season that’s tough to predict.

November Outlook

According to meteorologists, November is expected to start warmer than usual, with the East Coast experiencing milder days than frigid ones.

But as winter rolls on, expect some cold punches and a few snow chances, especially upstate and in the higher elevations.

In terms of the precipitation outlook from November through January, The Weather Channel says New York should see just "above" average precipitation.

Don’t pack away your shovels and coats. Even a mild La Niña winter can throw a few surprises, and one nor’easter could change everything.

