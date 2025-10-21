Massive Changes: How Walmart Is Transforming Shopping In New York

Walmart is about to make shopping a whole lot smarter in New York and maybe a little weird.

The retail giant announced a partnership with AI to help you shop.

Walmart Teaming Up With ChatGPT

Walmart is teaming up with OpenAI, which will let customers and Sam’s Club members shop directly through ChatGPT.

Soon you’ll be chatting your grocery list and letting AI handle the rest.

"Through AI-first shopping, the retail experience shifts from reactive to proactive as it learns, plans, and predicts, helping customers anticipate their needs before they do," Walmart stated in a press release.

This isn’t your old search-bar-and-click experience. Walmart says the AI will learn your habits, predict what you need, and even plan your shopping before you realize you need it. Think of it as a digital shopping assistant that actually gets you.

“For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses. That is about to change," Walmart CEO Doug McMillon stated. "We are running towards that more enjoyable and convenient future."

Walmart believes this change means fewer endless scrolling sessions and more time spent getting what you actually came for. The goal is to save people money, make shopping easier, and take the friction out of everyday life.

"We’re excited to partner with Walmart to make everyday purchases a little simpler. It’s just one way AI will help people every day under our work together," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said.

Human connection isn’t going anywhere. Walmart is also using AI to empower employees, rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI Certifications so staff can learn to work smarter.

