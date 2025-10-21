There’s A Legally Haunted Home Hiding In New York

Would you dare to spend a night in New York’s only legally haunted home? The Hudson Valley mansion behind the “Ghostbusters ruling” is still giving locals chills.

Did you know there’s a home in the Hudson Valley that was legally declared haunted?

Would You Spend A Night In A Legally Haunted Home in New York?

Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty loading...

Would you spend a night inside it? Or even dare to own it?

The eerie estate at 1 LaVeta Place in Nyack has had its fair share of ghost stories.

Built in the early 1900s, the house became local legend after George and Helen Ackley moved in during the 1960s. Soon after, the family claimed to hear phantom footsteps, slamming doors, and even beds shaking in the middle of the night.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Helen Ackley insisted three ghosts haunted the home. One of which appeared to her as she was painting.

Europeana vis Unsplash Europeana vis Unsplash loading...

When the next buyers, the Stambovsky family, moved in without knowing about the hauntings, they sued.

Legally Haunted Home Located In Rockland County, New York

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The court agreed they should’ve been told, and the case became known nationwide as the “Ghostbusters Ruling.”

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

The Rockland County home remains one of the most infamous and legally haunted houses in New York.

Sneak Peek Inside

Google Google loading...

Most of us would never set foot inside. So let’s take a safe look at this ghostly landmark through the photos below.

Look Inside Hudson Valley, New York Home That's Legally Haunted Gallery Credit: Brandi Hunter

New York State Is The Most Haunted State

In not-so-shocking related news, a recent study analyzing a century of ghost sightings and paranormal activity declared New York the most haunted state in the U.S.

How Halloween Has Changed in the Past 100 Years

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today. Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis

5 Of the Creepiest Hudson Valley Legends and Haunts

5 Of the Creepiest Hudson Valley Legends and Haunts Take a look at these 5 local legends that will send a chill down your spine.

Keep Reading: