We Got “Bundted” and LOVED IT!

Thank you "Nothing Bundt Cakes"!

There are certain days in a week, month or year that just stand out more than others and today was one of those days for us thanks to a new place coming to Poughkeepsie.

The place is Nothing Bundt Cakes and they are getting close to opening their doors for all of the Hudson Valley to enjoy some of their "JOY". The cake shop is hoping to have their doors open in early December at their new location at 2521 South Road (Route 9) in Poughkeepsie and as they prepare to open, they stopped by the radio station to spread some joy by delivering us a few cases of what they call "Bundtinis".

CJ

I have to say I've really never been a huge cake guy but once I opened up one of their fancy cases and bit into a red velvet bundtini I quickly realized that I will be becoming a frequent flyer at Nothing Bundt Cakes when they open.

I'm not sure how to describe to you what my mouth experienced in words when I ate one of the bundtinis, but I will tell you that they are the perfect snack size, moist and their signature cream cheese icing on them was PERFECT!

Once they open, as they say, they will give us all "so many reasons for joy" as they will offer nine classic flavors of bundt cakes including, chocolate chip, classic vanilla, red velvet, confetti, carrot, white chocolate raspberry, lemon, marble and pecan praline.

They will offer different sizes of bundt cakes, tiered bundt cakes, towers and much more. As you can tell, we are so excited for a new, Hudson Valley owned business to be opening up soon. As soon as they announce a set opening date we will update this article and if you are looking for a new job, they are hiring. Get the job details here.