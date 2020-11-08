Veterans Day Convoy Covering Dutchess County

The convoy will run through Dutchess County on Veterans Day, Wednesday November 11th.

Dutchess County has officially announced on their website that they are planning not one, but two separate convoys this year to honor veterans all across the county. The convoys will be full of all different vehicles from the county including cars and trucks from, police, fire, armed services, and local municipal vehicles.

Each convoy will make their way through every municipality in Dutchess County to celebrate the sacrifices of local veterans. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said, "On Veterans Day we honor our nation’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the greater good. In their honor we will travel every corner of the county, heralding their service and once again celebrating these brave and heroic individuals. I encourage everyone to safely enjoy this convoy or any of the other community events happening throughout Dutchess. We are better, stronger and safer because of their service and sacrifice."

The first convoy will start promptly at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11th, at the Dutchess County War Memorial. The Memorial is located at the intersection of Raymond Avenue and Main Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie, it will then travel a loop through the towns of Pleasant Valley, Stanford, Union Vale and others. The first convoy will return to the War Memorial around 11 a.m. for a wreath laying ceremony.

Following the wreath ceremony, they will fire up the engines again and head out for conoy number two which will travel through the towns of, Poughkeepsie, Hyde Park, Rhinebeck, Red Hook, Milan, Pine Plains, North East, Amenia, Dover, Pawling, Beekman, East Fishkill, Fishkill and Wappingers. After traveling the perimeter of the county the convoy will end once again at the War Memorial.

You can take a look at the map of each route here.