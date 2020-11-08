Illumination Festival to Take Place in Wilcox Park

Another event being cancelled? Nope, not this time. How about an all new holiday event to take place at Wilcox Park?

Wilcox Park is located on Route 199 in Stanfordville, Dutchess County and they are currently looking for people to sign up to be a part of the Illumination Festival Weekend. The 'Festival' will be taking place December 5 & 6, 2020 from 6 PM to 9 PM.

The premise of the event is for people to be able to have an event that they can enjoy (socially distant of course) to mark the beginning of the holiday season with a big light festival. So many of the local, traditional events and tree lightings had to be cancelled because of safety precautions due to the novel Corona virus, that the team at the Dutchess County Parks department came up with this idea.

There is a submission period for people (civic groups, businesses, non-profits, clubs, organizations, etc) to throw their hats in the ring so to speak by creating a light display that can easily be set up as well as taken down.

The submission period is November 2 through November 30, 2020.

When the displays are illuminated on December 5 and 6, the public is then welcome, for free to drive through the area and make new family memories of the holiday.

For more details about this event and how you might be able to have a lights display at it, click here.

What has been the event that you were looking to the most that unfortunately had to be cancelled because of the pandemic?