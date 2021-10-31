Are Wreaths Just For Holidays or All Year Long in New York State?

As you look around at home throughout our area and when you are driving around the state, do you notice if people have things like wreaths on their doors? We are about to enter the time of year, when people have all different types of holiday themed wreaths hanging on their front doors, do you check them out?

Photo by Erwan Hesry on Unsplash

For some this is an annual tradition, beginning with the Halloween themed wreath, then the Harvest wreath for Thanksgiving and then the evergreen or Christmas/winter holiday wreath.

Why do people do this? Do you know, do they or is it just a part of their annual family tradition? Here is the history behind the wreaths on the door, according to ChristmasForest.com:

Some believe that initially wreaths were hung on doors in Ancient Rome to represent victory. In Christianity, the Christmas wreath was used to symbolize Christ. The circular shape, with no beginning or end, represents eternity or life never ending.

The word wreath comes from the Greek word diadema, which means a thing bound around and can be traced to Greek and Roman times where laurel wreaths were placed on peoples heads in ceremony.

Photo by Ellie Lord on Unsplash

Throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks you will also be seeing many organizations selling wreaths as fundraisers, from Boy Scout Troops to local fire departments and libraries.

Do you hang a wreath on your door (or mantle or car) during the holiday season? Do you do it because you simply like the way it looks? Let us know in the comment section below. Or feel free to send us a photo of your wreath! We would love to see it.

