Some Empire State residents may notice their water taste or smell different.

The reason is repairs to the Delaware Aqueduct.

Delaware Aqueduct Shutdown

The shutdown is the last phase of a $1 billion project to repair the longest tunnel in the world, the Delaware Aqueduct.

The Delaware Aqueduct begins at Rondout Reservoir in Ulster County and conveys about 50 percent of New York City’s drinking water every day.

Repairs include connecting a newly constructed 2.5-mile bypass tunnel to structurally sound portions of the existing Delaware Aqueduct, permanently conveying water around a leak.

Reports say repairs are needed to because of 35 million gallons per day leaks below the Hudson River.

New York City officials say the shut down of the Delaware system will last for eight months, starting in October 2024.

Town of Newburgh Residents Report "Yellow Tinge" To Water

Town of Newburgh residents are told they "may notice a yellow tinge to the water".

Residents are told the water is still "safe to consume," according to an email regarding Town of Newburgh water, sent to Hudson Valley Post.

"All protocol to maintain and keep safe the drinking water has not changed; it has been re-routed from a different source," the email states. "NYC has shut down half of its Aqueduct (which is 85 miles long), due to massive leaks under the Hudson River. It is in the process of major repairs, therefore, until restoration is complete, water supplies have been rerouted from other sources."

New York Residents Told Water Is Safe

The construction of a major bypass tunnel to address the leaks in Ulster and Orange Counties has been planned for some time. The capacity of other reservoirs has been increased to make up for the shutdown.

Despite a different smell or taste to tap water, residents are told the water is "still safe," adding the change is because the water is coming from a different reservoir.

