Warwick Woman Killed in New Jersey
A 24-year-old from the Hudson Valley was killed in New Jersey.
The Warwick woman died following a two-car crash in Oakland, NJ Tuesday morning. Five others were injured.
Around 8:20 a.m., for an unknown reason, the 24-year-old from Warwick veered into oncoming traffic on Skyline Drive and hit a Volkswagen traveling in the other direction.
The unnamed Warwick woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Bergen Record. The driver of the Volkswagen and four passengers were sent to the hospital with reportedly moderate but non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
